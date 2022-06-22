Hornets entering NBA draft with 2 1st round picks, no coach

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have two picks in the first round of Thursday night’s NBA draft — and no head coach in place to help facilitate those decisions. Hornets owner Michael Jordan has resumed the search for the organization’s next coach after Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson on Saturday abruptly backed out of a four-year agreement to coach the team. Charlotte has the 13th and 15th overall picks, and general manager Mitch Kupchak is expected to make final decisions with input from Jordan. The team also has the 45th overall selection after finishing 43-39 last season.