Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — It was just one year ago that Nelly Korda won the Women’s PGA Championship to secure her first major and reach No. 1 in the world. A lot has happened to her since then — both good and bad. Korda also won an Olympic gold medal last year for the U.S. But she went through a four-month layoff in 2022 because of health problems and only recently returned. This week she defends her title at the Women’s PGA at Congressional Country Club.

