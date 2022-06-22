Kyrgios out of Mallorca tournament with abdominal injury

PALMA, Spain (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Mallorca Championships because of an abdominal injury. The 45th-ranked Australian made the announcement before his round-of-16 match against Roberto Bautista Agut. Kyrgios said he didn’t want to risk aggravating the injury ahead of Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas opened with a two-set win over 40th-ranked Ilya Ivashka without facing a break point. Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev will debut against Aslan Karatsev later Wednesday.