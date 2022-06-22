LEADING OFF: Astros vs Yanks, Musgrove returns to face Phils

By The Associated Press

American League powerhouses square off when Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees host Yordan Álvarez and the Houston Astros in the opener of a highly anticipated four-game series Thursday night. New York boasts the best record in the majors, and Houston is second to the Yankees in the AL standings. Both clubs already hold comfortable division leads, so this matchup could certainly serve as a playoff preview come October. Elsewhere, unbeaten Joe Musgrove comes off the COVID-19 injured list to start for the San Diego Padres against Bryce Harper and the visiting Phillies.