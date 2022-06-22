Minnesota forward Parker Fox to miss season with knee injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota junior forward Parker Fox will miss his second straight season with a knee injury. He was a potential starter in the frontcourt for the Gophers. Fox hurt his right knee earlier this week during summer practice. He tore the ACL in his left knee last year and redshirted his first season at Minnesota. Fox transferred from Northern State University in South Dakota. He was an NCAA Division II All-American in his third and final season there.