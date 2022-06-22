Minnesota Wild sign F Connor Dewar to 2-year, $1.6M contract

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed left wing Connor Dewar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract coming off his rookie season. Dewar made his NHL debut on Oct. 28 and played in 35 games. He had two goals, four assists and 48 hits while playing on the fourth line. Dewar blocked five shots in a game at Winnipeg on Feb. 8 to tie the franchise rookie record. The 23-year-old Dewar was a third-round draft pick by the Wild in 2018.