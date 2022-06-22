Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in Angels’ 5-0 win over KC

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out a career-high 13 over eight dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the AL MVP also reached base three times in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. After giving up two singles to start the first, Ohtani retired 16 straight Royals and 23 of the final 24 batters he faced, allowing just one baserunner over his final seven innings on a walk that was quickly erased by a double play. With the backdrop of a rare Southern California lightning storm illuminating the sky far beyond center field, Ohtani also had a single and two walks at the plate in his latest electrifying two-way performance.