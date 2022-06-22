Padres manager Bob Melvin cleared from COVID protocols

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin returned to the dugout after being sidelined by COVID protocols for 11 games. Melvin says he’s been asymptomatic for the last nine days. He went into the protocols in between games of a doubleheader on June 11. He said he felt a little scratch in his throat and tested positive. Melvin says it’s great to be back and that it was “very unsettling to sit around like that and have to watch games for that long and feeling the way I did.”