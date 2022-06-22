Profar has 4 hits, Padres beat MadBum, Diamondbacks, 10-4

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar had four hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the San Diego Padres, who jumped on Madison Bumgarner early in a 10-4 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game sweep. Jorge Alfaro hit a solo homer in the sixth and rookie José Azocar fell a home run short of the cycle in his first career three-hit game. Padres All-Star slugger Manny Machado missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle, but manager Bob Melvin returned after missing 11 games while in the COVID protocols.