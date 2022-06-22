Sports court sets July dates for Russian soccer ban appeals

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Russian appeals against bans from international soccer because of the country’s war in Ukraine are going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July. The court has set July 5 for an appeal by the Russian soccer federation. That challenges FIFA and UEFA’s joint decision to suspend Russian national and club teams. A second CAS hearing on July 11 is for an appeal by four Russian clubs including champion Zenit St. Petersburg against exclusion from the next UEFA club competitions. The soccer cases could set the tone for similar appeals pending between Russia and governing bodies of Olympic sports.