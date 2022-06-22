Williams looks sharper in winning 2nd match at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Serena Williams might yet win a title in her first comeback event. The American star moved into the semifinals of the women’s doubles at Eastbourne by partnering Ons Jabeur to a 6-2, 6-4 win over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching. There were signs that the 40-year-old Williams is regaining some sharpness after nearly a year out, ahead of playing singles at Wimbledon next week. Like the three straight aces on break points in the second game of the second set. Williams’ serve is the biggest the women’s game has ever seen and it was increasingly impressive when under the pump.