Chairman says former TN governor perfect steward for Preds

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Herb Fritch wanted to start a transition away from his role as chairman of the Nashville Predators. He sees former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam as the perfect person to take over as majority owner. News broke a week ago Haslam will start buying Fritch’s shares in a deal that won’t be finalized until this fall and will be phased over three years before the former governor becomes the majority owner. Haslam says his answer was a quick yes for a franchise he sees as a cool part of Nashville. Financial terms of the deal havn’t been disclosed.