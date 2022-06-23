Former Astros GM Luhnow buys Spanish soccer club Leganés

MADRID (AP) — An investment group led by former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has bought Spanish soccer club Leganés. Luhnow lost his job in baseball with the Astros in 2020 for engineering a sign-stealing scheme during the team’s World Series title run in 2017 and in 2018. Luhnow heads Blue Crow Sports. That company completed its acquisition of Mexican soccer club Cancun FC this month. Leganés is a modest club based in a neighborhood of southern Madrid. It finished 12th in the 22-team second division last season. It spent four seasons in the first division before being relegated in 2020.