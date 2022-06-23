Johnson eyeing IndyCar, IMSA and Le Mans for 2023 schedule

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson heads to Watkins Glen this weekend for the six-hour IMSA endurance race and is hoping to work his way into the lineup for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The seven-time NASCAR champion is working on his 2023 schedule and is hoping it includes a full IndyCar schedule and more IMSA sports car races. He also wants to be part of the special project NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports are working on to take a Next Gen stock car to Le Mans next June. Johnson said his participation will depend on the IndyCar schedule.