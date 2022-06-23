Q&A: Billie Jean King on Title IX’s 50th anniversary

By MELISSA MURPHY

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Tennis great and champion for equality Billie Jean King witnessed the unveiling of a portrait of the late Rep. Patsy Mink of Hawaii, who is considered the “Mother of Title IX,” in Statuary Hall in Washington. Title IX bans sex discrimination in any education program or activity that receives federal funds. It widened the doors of universities for women and allowed the expansion of girls and women’s sports. King says that while strides have been made in sports participation, more needs to be done to help women and girls of color reach equality.