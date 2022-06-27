1st Mexican woman at Wimbledon in 26 years on grandpa’s path

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Fernanda Contreras Gómez never had been to the All England Club until this weekend. She’s the first woman from Mexico since 1996 to hold a spot in the main-draw field at Wimbledon. Contreras Gomez felt as if she knew her way around the place rather well. That’s because the 24-year-old has been hearing tales of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament from her grandfather since she was a kid. Francisco “Pancho” Contreras Serrano reached the semifinals of mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 1958 and also played singles there. Contreras Gómez lost her first-round match Monday against 65th-ranked Magda Linette of Poland.