After suspensions, Angels rally for 4-3 win over White Sox

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, Noah Syndergaard snapped a four-game losing streak and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. It was the first time in nearly five weeks that the Halos won two straight home games. The Angels are 17-18 at The Big A this season but have won only five of the last 19 in their own ballpark. Before the game, the Angels had nine players and coaches suspended by Major League Baseball for their roles in a nasty brawl with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Interim manager Phil Nevin began serving his 10-game suspension Monday night.