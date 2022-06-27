Atlanta loses Brooks Lennon 6-8 weeks with knee injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Injury-plagued Atlanta United has lost another player. Defender Brooks Lennon will miss six to eight weeks after a freak incident. Lennon injured his left knee before a 2-1 loss at Toronto on Saturday. During pregame warmups, he slipped on a hard rubber surface that surrounds both touchlines at BMO Field and sprained his MCL. The 24-year-old Lennon had been set to make his 70th league start for Atlanta since joining the team before the 2020 season. United already lost star defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Brad Guzan to season-ending Achilles injuries.