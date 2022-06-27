Best-in-MLB Yanks top worst-in-majors A’s 9-5 on late rally

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees took advantage of two catcher’s interference calls, a hit batter and a walk to spark a bizarre six-run seventh inning, and Josh Donaldson followed with a go-ahead, two-run double that led best-in-the-majors New York over the big-league worst Oakland Athletics 9-5. Oakland built a 5-1 lead against Jordan Montgomery behind Elvis Andrus’ tiebreaking, three-run double in a five-run third inning. Giancarlo Stanton’s fourth-inning home run and Aaron Judge’s fifth-inning RBI single started the Yankees to their 23rd come-from-behind win.