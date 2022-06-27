Blackhawks, Luke Richardson finalize coaching deal

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Richardson is the new coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, stepping into a tricky rebuilding process for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. General manager Kyle Davidson announced the move. Richardson replaces Derek King, who finished the season as the interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired in early November. The 53-year-old Richardson was drafted by Toronto and played for six teams during 21 years in the NHL, finishing with 35 goals and 166 assists in 1,417 games. Richardson’s first NHL game was at Chicago Stadium on Oct. 8, 1987, a 7-5 Maple Leafs victory.