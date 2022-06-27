Bulls remain hopeful LaVine will choose to remain in Chicago

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls remain hopeful All-Star guard Zach LaVine will choose to re-sign with them rather than join another team as an unrestricted free agent. Bulls top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas says they “hope Zach is here for a long time, and nothing changed.” Karnisovas has said several times he would like to retain LaVine and a keep a core that helped Chicago reach the playoffs for the first time in five years intact. The free agency negotiating period starts Thursday evening. The Bulls introduced recent first-round draft pick Dalen Terry on Monday.