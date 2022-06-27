Fans push soccer club to cancel Qatar game over human rights

WATFORD, England (AP) — Fan groups at Watford say they persuaded the English soccer club to cancel a planned preseason game against Qatar. The supporter groups are Proud Hornets who represent LGBT fans and Women of Watford. They published a joint statement expressing delight that club officials “listened to our concerns” over Qatar’s human rights issues. The proposed game was to have been played in Austria in two weeks’ time. World Cup host nation Qatar’s laws and society have come under increased scrutiny in the past decade, including for discrimination against women and LGBT people.