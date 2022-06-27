Kris Bryant activated, in Rockies’ lineup vs Dodgers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have activated star outfielder Kris Bryant from the 10-day injured list. He is slated to bat third and play left field in Monday’s opener of a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bryant missed more than a month with a lower back strain. He has not played since May 22 when he went on the IL for the second time this season. He was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque for a rehab assignment and doubled in Friday’s game with the Isotopes.