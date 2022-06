TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 draft.