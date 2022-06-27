Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Sprinter Blessing Okagbare’s doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4×100 meter relay at next month’s world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced it was extending Okagbare’s 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That’s six days before she competed at Nigeria’s Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. AIU leader Brett Clothier said it’s not the first time an entire relay team has been penalized for the actions of one person. He said the rules call for the full team to be suspended and AIU will not waver on those rules.