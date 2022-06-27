O’Toole wins Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball competition

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Pitcher Danielle O’Toole has won the inaugural Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball competition, capping a comeback in which she went from nearly worst to first. O’Toole finished with 1,436 points in the two-week, 42-player competition that ended Sunday morning. She had a 1.69 earned run average and tied for the league lead with four wins. During last year’s regular season, the Olympian for Mexico finished 58th out of 60 competitors. Rachel Garcia placed second in the AUX competition, and Dejah Mulipola was third. Both were on Team USA’s silver-medal squad at last year’s Olympics. Middle infielder Sis Bates was named GEICO Defensive MVP.