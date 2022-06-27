Toronto beats Boston 7-2; Red Sox win streak ends at 7 games

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Gausman matched a season high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit one of three Toronto home runs and the Blue Jays halted Boston’s seven-game winning streak, beating the Red Sox 7-2. Guerrero hit a two-run home run, his 18th, Matt Chapman also hit a two-run blast and George Springer added a solo shot as Toronto improved to 6-2 against Boston. The Red Sox, who came in 7-14 against AL East opponents, lost the opener of a stretch in which they face Toronto, Tampa Bay and the Yankees 20 times in 23 games.