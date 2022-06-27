Wimbledon Queue returns 3 years later after COVID-19 hiatus

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Wimbledon Queue is back in all of its pre-pandemic glory. It’s the first time in three years that people are being allowed to wait in line in a nearby park to get the right to purchase tickets for the grass-court Grand Slam tennis tournament that began Monday. There was no Wimbledon competition at all in 2020 because of the pandemic and there was no Queue in 2021 because of coronavirus-related limits on crowd sizes. The All England Club said there were more than 2,800 cards distributed as of Monday morning to people waiting to buy tickets and more than 400 tents were set up in Wimbledon Park.