AP source: Knicks dealing Alec Burks, Noel to Pistons

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks are trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons. The move frees up nearly $20 million more for free agency. Having already agreed to send Kemba Walker to the Pistons on draft night, the Knicks have shed nearly $30 million in salary for next season in advance of free agency opening Thursday night. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade wasn’t official. It was first reported by ESPN, which said the Knicks would also send the Pistons two second-round picks and cash.