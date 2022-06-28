AP source: Westbrook exercises $47M option with Lakers

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Westbrook nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. ESPN first reported Westbrook’s decision. The past NBA MVP and one of the league’s top 75 all-time players turn 34 next season, his 15th in the NBA.