AP source: Celtics’ Hardy accepts offer to become Jazz coach

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy has accepted an offer to become the coach of the Utah Jazz. Hardy and the Jazz were in the process of finalizing contract language, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the deal publicly. Hardy will become an NBA head coach for the first time. He’ll replace Quin Snyder, who decided to leave the Jazz earlier this month after eight seasons. Hardy spent one season in Boston, helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals. His previous 11 seasons were spent with the San Antonio Spurs.