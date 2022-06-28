AP sources: Commanders, McLaurin agree on 3-year extension

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

Two people with knowledge of the move tell The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. One person confirmed the new deal is worth up to $71 million with roughly $53 million guaranteed and a $28 million signing bonus. McLaurin had one year left on his rookie contract and skipped offseason workouts while negotiations were ongoing. A third-round pick in 2019, McLaurin has become Washington’s best player since breaking into the NFL. Coach Ron Rivera had said it was a matter of time until the team got a deal done with McLaurin’s camp.