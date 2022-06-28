Baker Mayfield ‘ready to move on’ from Browns

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield said the Cleveland Browns have work ahead if they want him to help them through their situation with Deshaun Watson. Mayfield, speaking at his football camp near the University of Oklahoma’s campus, didn’t entirely close the door on stepping in if needed. “No, I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield said. “But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”