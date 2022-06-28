Braves put closer Jansen on IL due to irregular heartbeat

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen has been put on the 15-day injured list because of an irregular heartbeat. It’s the latest heart-related issue in the veteran right-hander’s career. The move was made retroactive to Monday when Jansen felt discomfort, manager Brian Snitker said. In November 2018, Jansen underwent a cardiac ablation, a procedure to restore normal heart rhythm. He was first diagnosed with irregular heartbeat issues in 2011 and had an ablation the next year. The 34-year-old Jansen signed a one-year, $16 million deal with the Braves in the offseason. He has gone 4-0 with a 3.58 ERA while converting 20 of 24 save opportunities.