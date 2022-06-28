Carlos Vela re-signs with Los Angeles FC through 2023

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela has re-signed with Los Angeles FC, extending his tenure with the Major League Soccer leaders through the 2023 season. The Mexican striker became the first player in LAFC’s history in August 2017 when the expansion club signed him away from La Liga’s Real Sociedad nearly seven months before its first match. Vela has scored 73 goals in 118 total appearances for the franchise, including a league-record 34 goals in 31 games while earning the MLS MVP award in 2019. The 33-year-old Vela is LAFC’s leading scorer this season with six goals and three assists.