Charissa Thompson to host Amazon Prime Video TNF coverage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prime Video is turning to an experienced host for its coverage of “Thursday Night Football”. Amazon announced that Charissa Thompson will host the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for its first season as the exclusive home of the primetime package. Thompson will also continue to host Sunday’s Fox “NFL Kickoff,” which she has done for the past three seasons. Prime Video will carry a preseason game when San Francisco faces Houston on Aug. 25. Its first Thursday night regular-season game comes on Sept. 15 when Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.