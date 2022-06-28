Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:18 PM

Guardians end skid, rally past Twins in day-night DH opener

KTVZ

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning sent Cleveland to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. The Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak. Down 2-1 and in danger of dropping four games behind the first-place Twins in the AL Central, the Guardians rallied against reliever Emilio Pagán, who walked Myles Straw and rookie Steven Kwan before giving up Rosario’s hit. The division rivals are playing five times in four days during a stretch in which they’ll meet eight times in 10 days. Carlos Correa homered for the Twins.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content