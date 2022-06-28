Guardians end skid, rally past Twins in day-night DH opener

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning sent Cleveland to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. The Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak. Down 2-1 and in danger of dropping four games behind the first-place Twins in the AL Central, the Guardians rallied against reliever Emilio Pagán, who walked Myles Straw and rookie Steven Kwan before giving up Rosario’s hit. The division rivals are playing five times in four days during a stretch in which they’ll meet eight times in 10 days. Carlos Correa homered for the Twins.