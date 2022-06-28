Guardians place catcher Hedges on IL with concussion

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges has been placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion. That forced the team to acquire veteran Sandy León in a trade with Cincinnati. Cleveland made the deal and several other roster moves before a day-night doubleheader against Minnesota. Hedges took a foul tip off his protective mask last weekend and was showing concussion-like symptoms Monday despite passing all neurological tests. Hedges didn’t play in the series opener. León played in 25 games with Cleveland in 2020. Catcher Bryan Lavastida wasn’t an option because he’s dealing with a hamstring injury at Triple-A Columbus.