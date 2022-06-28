Guerrero’s run-scoring hit in 9th leads Toronto over Boston

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5. Jordan Romano (2-2) pitched one inning for the win as Toronto improved to 7-2 against the Red Sox. Rob Refsnyder hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the seventh and Christian Vázquez singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth, but Boston’s bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.