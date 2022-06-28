Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:15 PM

Ivica Zubac, Clippers agree on contract extension

KTVZ

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a contract extension with center Ivica Zubac. The team had declined its $7.5 million option on the 25-year-old from Croatia, setting up the new deal that keeps the 7-footer as the club’s longest-tenured player. Zubac averaged career highs of 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while starting 76 games last season. His 25 double-doubles were a career-best. Zubac spent his first two seasons in the NBA with the Lakers. The Clippers earlier signed forward Robert Covington to an extension.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content