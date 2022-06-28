Ivica Zubac, Clippers agree on contract extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a contract extension with center Ivica Zubac. The team had declined its $7.5 million option on the 25-year-old from Croatia, setting up the new deal that keeps the 7-footer as the club’s longest-tenured player. Zubac averaged career highs of 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while starting 76 games last season. His 25 double-doubles were a career-best. Zubac spent his first two seasons in the NBA with the Lakers. The Clippers earlier signed forward Robert Covington to an extension.