LEADING OFF: Twins in Cleveland for 2, brawl bans announced

By The Associated Press

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is serving his final days with Minnesota before leaving for the same job with LSU. His departure, first reported Sunday night, blindsided Twins fans, and Johnson called it “the toughest thing I’ve ever done.” He’ll stay with the AL Central-leading Twins through the end of a series at Cleveland on Thursday, then return to his college roots. Elsewhere, it’s going to be a while before Phil Nevin manages the Los Angeles Angels again. The team’s interim skipper was suspended for 10 games Monday by Major League Baseball after the Angels and Seattle Mariners got into a nasty brawl Sunday. In all, a combined 12 members of the two teams — from players and coaches to an Angels interpreter — were suspended.