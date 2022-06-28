Luis Castillo strikes out 11 as Reds beat Cubs 5-3

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out 11 over six shutout innings in his first win in a month, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-3 victory over Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs. Castillo allowed five hits and walked three while throwing a career-high 123 pitches. Jonathan India hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati in the opener of a three-game series between the worst teams in the not-very-good NL Central. Thompson was charged with four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none.