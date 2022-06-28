Mets push Max Scherzer’s minor league rehab start back a day

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Max Scherzer had his minor league rehab start with Double-A Binghamton pushed back a day. New York manager Buck Showalter says there has been no setback in his recovery from a strained oblique. Scherzer will be pitching Wednesday on seven days of rest. His first rehab start with the Rumble Ponies was on June 21. Over the weekend, New York dashed speculation that the three-time Cy Young Award winner would be ready to return for Sunday’s game in Miami. The Mets instead announced the 37-year-old would pitch for Binghamton against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday. Showalter said the Mets decided Monday that Scherzer should pitch Wednesday instead.