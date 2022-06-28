Mile High magic: Avs add to Denver’s title town run on ice

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Mile High City is now home to three ice hockey champion. There are the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. There is also the NCAA champion University of Denver and Denver East High School, which won the national title earlier this year. There has not been a Division I hockey champion and Stanley Cup winner from the same city winning in the same season since Boston had the honor in 1972. A parade through the streets of Denver will be held to honor to the Avalanche on Thursday.