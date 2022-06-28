Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the third inning for Los Angeles, which has lost five of eight. Johnny Cueto recovered from yielding three homers in a shaky third to pitch six innings for Chicago.