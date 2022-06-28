Rutgers hires Nikki McCray-Penson as assistant hoops coach

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has hired former Tennessee star Nikki McCray-Penson as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team. Scarlet Knights coach Coquese Washington announced the hiring a day after hiring former Rutgers star Tasha Pointer as an assistant coach. McCray-Penson has 15 years of college coaching experience, most recently as head coach at Mississippi State and Old Dominion. She played nine seasons in the WNBA and won gold medals with Team USA at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics. Washington was hired by Rutgers to replace Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer following her retirement this spring.