Sears pitches major league-best Yankees past lowly A’s 2-1

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — JP Sears stretched his big league scoreless streak to 12 2/3 innings and won his second spot start, pitching the major league-leading New York Yankees over the worst-in-majors Oakland Athletics 2-1 for their 15th win in 19 games. Wearing No. 92, the highest jersey number in Yankees history for a starting pitcher, Sears limited the A’s to three hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out one and walked one. Josh Donaldson backed him with an RBI double in the first off trade candidate Frankie Montas, and Marwin Gonzalez homered in the second.