Semien, Gray lead Rangers to 8-3 win over struggling Royals

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs, Jon Gray pitched seven effective innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3. Corey Seager hit a two-run double as the Rangers handed last-place Kansas City its fourth consecutive defeat. They’ve outscored the Royals 18-7 in the first two games of the series. Semien had three hits and scored three times. His three-run homer off starter Jonathan Heasley made it 4-0 in the third. Gray matched his longest outing of the season. He allowed one run and five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Touted prospect Vinnie Pasquantino went 0 for 4 in his major league debut for the Royals.