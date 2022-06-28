Spit, ‘disrespect’ arrive at Wimbledon as tennis turns ugly

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios capped his first-round victory at Wimbledon by spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was hassling him. It is part of a recent series of episodes that show that the harassment players have dealt with online for years is now becoming part of their in-real-life experiences. This is not what one thinks of when pondering the supposedly genteel roots of tennis and the purportedly proper atmosphere at dates-to-the-1800s Wimbledon. The tournament is being contested at a place officially called the All England Lawn Tennis Club.