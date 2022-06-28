Swiatek wins 36th in a row, Gauff advances at Wimbledon

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has won her opening match on Centre Court at Wimbledon. She beat Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3. The victory was Swiatek’s 36th in row and included all seven matches she played at this year’s French Open in winning her second title at Roland Garros. It’s the longest winning streak on the women’s tour since 1997. Swiatek says because it was her first match on grass this season “so I knew it’s going to be tricky.” Swiatek is the woman to beat at the All England Club. She won five titles before heading to Paris in May.